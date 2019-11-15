Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Holland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nov. 1, 1925 - Oct. 25, 2019 Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and mother-in-law, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Forest Holland; son, Jeff Kraft; step grandson, Brady Korthuis; her parents and all three of her siblings. She is survived by three children and four step children. She had 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. The tremendous loss of her passing is most deeply felt by her children, Connie Knudson, Larry Kraft (Lorri), Tim Kraft (Chantel), and by her stepdaughters, Laurie Schmidt (Doug), Kathy MacEnulty (Bill), Donna Korthuis (Grant), and stepson Greg Holland, and also by each one of their children and grandchildren. Please join the family in celebrating her life on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Garden Street United Methodist Church, 1326 N. Garden St, Bellingham, Washington. "For we know that if the earthly tent which is our house is torn down, we have a building from God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens." 2 Corinthians 5:1



