Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Eleanor Kruick August 4, 1934-December 8, 2019 Ruth Eleanor Kruick went home to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior on December 8, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born August 4, 1934 into a musical family in Everett, WA. Her parents, Adrian and Sadie Breen, were accomplished pianists and organists. In grade school Ruth began piano lessons with her mother, and then later studied under Jeannette Erickson Johnson. At the age of 15 she began playing the organ for worship services. Ruth also accompanied her high school choir and played base viola in the orchestra. Three weeks after graduating from Everett High School, she married John B. Kruick in June 1952. He worked at Nord Doors and she worked for Sears. Throughout their marriage they were inseparable. They enjoyed traveling and boating, they both sang in various choirs together, and she accompanied many venues including being the main pianist/organist for their church, Westminster Presbyterian Church in Everett. Together they raised three children: Ken, Karen and Gary, living in Everett, later building their family home in Lake Stevens, WA where they resided until moving into a 55-and-older community park in South Everett. John and Ruth owned and operated Kruick Insurance Agency in Everett. After being married for over 40 years, John became ill and passed away from pancreatic cancer. Shortly afterwards the business was sold, but Ruth continued to work there three more years before retiring. She spent her retirement years traveling with friends, playing music for her church and helping direct the choir, also caring for neighbors by driving them to grocery shop and appointments. She enjoyed volunteering for Everett Gospel Mission and also Providence Hospice of Snohomish County which lead to her being presented with the "Call to Service" Presidential Award for over 4000 hours of volunteer service and a surprise write-up in the Everett Herald. In 2015 Ruth moved to Washington Oakes Retirement Center, then to Quail Park Memory Care Facility in 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adrian and Sadie Breen; her husband John B. Kruick; her sisters, Aileen Poortinga and Carol Foss; and her great-granddaughter, Ava Ceruti. She leaves behind her three children: Ken, Karen (Duane) Miller and Gary (Deanne); four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends. We would like to thank all of the staff at Quail Park Memory Care Facility and Susan Dittman of Hospice and her staff for their compassionate care. A celebration of her life will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4504 Broadway Ave, Everett, WA on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., followed by a reception. If you would like to make a donation in Ruth's name, please consider Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County, Everett Gospel Mission or The .





Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.