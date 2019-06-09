Service Information Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills 409 Filbert Road Lynnwood , WA 980364934 (425)-672-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Loen On Saturday, March 30, 2019, Ruth Lorene Loen, 97, left us to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus. All her children were with her the day she passed at Warm Beach Senior Care Center. Ruth was born to Homer and Gladys Williams at Waneta, Kansas on February 2, 1922. As a young girl, the family, which also included her two brothers, Rollin and John moved to Washington where she resided the rest of her life. She graduated from North Bend High School in 1940. In August of 1940, Ruth married Melvin (Mel) E. Loen who won her heart while he was boarding with her family who had recently moved to Bremerton. Melvin was working at the Naval Shipyard there during WWII. They were married 73 years until Melvin passed away in 2014. They are survived by three children, sons, M. Kenneth Loen (Sharon), Donald R. Loen (Nancy), and daughter, Sharon R. Reimer (Rick). Ruth is also survived by six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren, all of whom she was devoted to. Mom worked a number of years in retail heading up the Hardware, Housewares and Notions departments of Woolworth's in downtown Everett. Later she managed and maintained their rental homes and an apartment building that dad and she owned. Eventually after retirement, they enjoyed 31 wonderful winters in Mesa, Arizona. Our family was welcomed there often for many fun, sunny getaways from the Washington winters. Mom had a creative streak that led to many interests and hobbies. She did china painting, ceramics, flower arranging, stained glass making, hat making and she taught cake decorating, to name a few of her interests. But her real passions were gardening, antiquing and crocheting. She crocheted hundreds of doilies and many other items, including baby and doll clothes, bedspreads, and tablecloths. She loved to gift them to her family and friends. We will always be thankful for mom's love and care for us, her family. She lived a long, wonderful life. We will dearly miss her, but are glad to have beautiful memories that we will forever cherish. We look forward to seeing her and dad again on that wonderful reunion day! A memorial service will be held at Generations Community Church, (Marysville Nazarene Church) on June 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm. A reception will follow. Memorials in Ruth's memory may be made to her home church, Generations Community Church, Marysville, or to the Everett Gospel Mission.





