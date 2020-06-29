Ruth LaRue Linder passed away on June 8, 2020 at the age of 87 years old. Ruth was born at her grandfather Bensons hotel on December 27, 1932 in Port Townsend, WA, to Einar Harrison and Evalyn Harrison (Benson).
Ruth grew up in Montana; she attended and graduated from Columbus High School in Montana.
After High school Ruth met Gordon LaRue and in 1952 they decided to say their I Do's and buy a cute little house in Lynnwood, WA with some acreage. Soon after, Ruth and Gordon welcomed 6 children to their lives: Guy, Tina, Sydney, Jon, Paul, Marie.
Ruth became a registered nurse when the kids grew a little older. Ruth loved to play the piano; everyone would just love to listen when she would play, it was her happy place. She was a very talented at painter. She would always paint such beautiful paintings. Ruth was an avid lover of Jesus. After Awhile Ruth ended up moving to Hunters, WA, with her second husband Donald Linder in 1993.
Ruth is survived by all three of her siblings: Gene Place, Toni Cullum and Herold Harrison, her six children; Guy LaRue (Connie), Tina Shevkenek (Ted), Sydney Hudson (Patrick), Jon LaRue (Anne), Paul LaRue and Marie Ryan (Daniel), her 9 grandchildren and her 12 great grandchildren.
Ruth is preceded in death by her Husband's Gordon LaRue (1980), Donald Linder (2004) and her Grandson Todd Shevkenek (2007).
Special Thank you to her dear friends: Sharon and Angeline Bray, Bob and America Ray and Brad and Amy Mariner
Also, a special thank you to all the staff at Pinewood Terrace for taking such good care of our mom in her last year of life.
Please visit the online memorial and sign her Guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory have been entrusted with the arrangements. December 27, 1932 - June 8, 2020
Ruth grew up in Montana; she attended and graduated from Columbus High School in Montana.
After High school Ruth met Gordon LaRue and in 1952 they decided to say their I Do's and buy a cute little house in Lynnwood, WA with some acreage. Soon after, Ruth and Gordon welcomed 6 children to their lives: Guy, Tina, Sydney, Jon, Paul, Marie.
Ruth became a registered nurse when the kids grew a little older. Ruth loved to play the piano; everyone would just love to listen when she would play, it was her happy place. She was a very talented at painter. She would always paint such beautiful paintings. Ruth was an avid lover of Jesus. After Awhile Ruth ended up moving to Hunters, WA, with her second husband Donald Linder in 1993.
Ruth is survived by all three of her siblings: Gene Place, Toni Cullum and Herold Harrison, her six children; Guy LaRue (Connie), Tina Shevkenek (Ted), Sydney Hudson (Patrick), Jon LaRue (Anne), Paul LaRue and Marie Ryan (Daniel), her 9 grandchildren and her 12 great grandchildren.
Ruth is preceded in death by her Husband's Gordon LaRue (1980), Donald Linder (2004) and her Grandson Todd Shevkenek (2007).
Special Thank you to her dear friends: Sharon and Angeline Bray, Bob and America Ray and Brad and Amy Mariner
Also, a special thank you to all the staff at Pinewood Terrace for taking such good care of our mom in her last year of life.
Please visit the online memorial and sign her Guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory have been entrusted with the arrangements. December 27, 1932 - June 8, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.