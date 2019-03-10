Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Oct. 11, 1925 - Feb. -22, 2019 Ruth Pfeiffer of Arlington, WA, passed away at Olympic Place Retirement Home February 22, 2019 at the age of 93. The youngest of four children, she was born October 11, 1925 in Kenosha, WI, to Rudolph and Katharine Reinisch. Ruth was a beautiful 26 year old secretary working for Zion Industries in Zion, IL, when she married her boss, a handsome and charismatic widower named Alvin Harley Pfeiffer. Upon marrying Al, Ruth instantly became a mother to his seven children; Dick, Ronnie, Bob, Ray, Lynne, Dana, and Ted. Daughters Sue and Kay arrived several years later to complete the family. In the mid 1960's, with the oldest six kids grown and out of the house, Ruth, Al, Ted, Sue, and Kay embarked upon a new adventure, moving across the country to Arlington, WA. Ruth was a wonderful homemaker and a great cook. In her later years she enjoyed an active social life, which included the Arlington Garden Club, Dollars for Scholars, the Red Hats, the Grandview Community Center, working as an election volunteer, and playing Mexican Train (dominoes) with her friends. Ruth packed a lot of love and life into her 93 years. She reveled in being the matriarch of her very large family, especially taking part in the reunions that drew dozens of family members from near and far. She was so loved and treasured by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Katharine Reinisch; husband, Alvin Pfeiffer; brothers, Robert and George Goergen; sister, Marguerite Stratton; sons, Dick and Ray Pfeiffer, grandsons, Donald Brown, Ricky and Dennis Pfeiffer, and son-in-law, Bob Jones. Surviving children are Ron (Penny) and Bob (Connie) Pfeiffer of Glenwood, AR, Lynne (Ralph) Price of Gardner, CO, Dana (Bob) Filer, Ted (Sonnie) Pfeiffer of Arlington, WA, Sue Jones of Auburn, WA, and Kay (Sam Stewart) VandeVanter of Redmond, WA; twenty-nine grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and even a few precious great great grandchildren! She is also survived by three nieces, Judy Zivanovic of Lenexa, KS, Mary Alice Morgan of Orangeville, IL, and Diane Goergen Giles of, Kenosha, WI. A very special thank you goes out to Stacy and Hannah of Evergreen Hospice and the caregivers at Olympic Place who loved and cared for her during her final journey. A celebration of life will be held at the Grandview Community Center, 11506 Smokes Road, Arlington, WA on March 30, 2019 at 2 pm.



