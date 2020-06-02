Nov. 29, 1924 - May 25, 2020 Ruth Yost, of Arlington, Washington, passed away peacefully on Memorial Day, May 25, 2020 at the age of 95, in her own home, surrounded by her daughter, son in-law and granddaughter. Ruth was born November 29, 1924 in Arlington (Island Crossing). She was the fourth of seven children of Paul and Anna Wangsmo. Ruth grew up in Arlington, WA attending schools and graduating with the class of 1942. She was very involved in high school athletics and school activities. In 1945, Ruth married her high school sweetheart, Harry Yost, after he returned from serving in the Navy in the South Pacific during World War II. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Yost; sisters, Ellen Carlson, Georgine Helde, Ester Teague, Peggy Honeycutt; brother, Paul Wangsmo; and great grandson, Benjamin Peterson. She is survived by sister, Sonja (Bill) Hoggarth; sister in-law, Birdell Wangsmo; foster sister, Shirley (Dick) Larsen; her two sons, Marv (Pam) Yost and Merlin (Suzanne) Yost; daughter, Carol (Dale) Duskin; seven grandchildren, Chad (Tammie) Duskin, Cory (Desa) Duskin, Nicole (Scott) Peterson, Nathan (Heather) Gilman, Sarah Gilman, Kasey (Jen) Yost, John Yost; and 14 great grandchildren. Ruth was a well-loved, huge server to the community of Arlington and was respected by many. She, like many of that generation, worked very hard. While in high school, she even lived with another family and took care of their children before going to school and after school. As a senior, Ruth received the faculty's highest award, the Girls League Trophy, now known as the Boyer Award. She later worked at Peterson Grocery, Vienna Bakery, Arlington Post Office and eventually, head elementary secretary for the Arlington School District, before retiring. While raising her children with her husband, she was a Sunday School teacher, Luther League leader, Camp Fire leader, Cub Scout Leader, PTA president and helped start the Unclassified School Employees Union. Ruth was also very active in bowling, bridge, TOPS and the American Legion Auxiliary. After retiring, She and Harry traveled several times to Europe and Scandinavia plus a trip to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific as well as many places in the US and Canada. Harry and Ruth, along with a great group of friends, built the Stillaguamish Valley Pioneer Museum, which is a beautiful building that shows the power of working hard for the good of the community. Through the years, Ruth and her husband received many awards from clubs in the community, including Grand Marshalls for the 4th of July parade and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Stillaguamish Senior Center. Ruth was blessed to have many dear and caring friends that sent cards, visited often, made cookies and sweetbreads as well as lots of phone calls. She often commented on how blessed she was and always expressed to others her wonderful life. She will be greatly missed and the legacy that she left is the love of her town, friends and family. Please make donations to Our Saviors Lutheran Church at 615 E Highland Dr, Arlington, WA 98223 or to the Stillaguamish Valley Pioneers Museum at 20722 67th Ave NE, Arlington, WA 98223 or the charity of your choice. A service in Ruth's memory will be scheduled and announced at a later date, due to the Covid 19 pandemic.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jun. 2, 2020.