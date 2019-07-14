July 24, 1928 - July 8, 2019 Ruth Shirley Easterling, 90, of Arlington, WA, passed away on July 8, 2019. Ruth was born on July 24, 1928 in Milwaukee, WI. She grew up during the Depression Era, when basic living was difficult, but she was blessed with parents of strong faith in God, the message of salvation through Jesus and the love of family. After high school, Ruth attended St. Paul Bible College in Minneapolis, MN where she met and married William Easterling, her husband of 67 years. Bill and Ruth pastored churches in Oregon, Nebraska, Colorado and Washington. Ruth was dedicated to her role as pastor's wife and served faithfully alongside her husband. She was a committed and loyal wife and mother of four children. Ruth is preceded in death by by her two brothers, Jim and Paul Hogan; her husband, William Easterling; and her granddaughter, Ginger Menzies. She is survived by her sister, Mildred Medin; daughters, Linda Danley and Lois Tuengel; sons, Bill Easterling (Jana) and Tim Easterling (Debbie); grandchildren, Ami Menzies, Jessica and Tyler Tuengel (Lauren), Jenni Barlew, Janelle Pierce, Kara Westly (Kyle), Krysta Rasmussen, Lance and Sam Easterling; and eight great grandchildren. All are invited to a Celebration of Life Service on July 22, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Smokey Point Community Church in Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Village Missions, c/o Ruth Easterling, PO Box 197, Dallas, OR 97338 or at Villagemissions.org
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 14, 2019