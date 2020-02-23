Feb. 18, 1927 - Feb. 10, 2020 Ruthella Easterling passed away February 10, 2020 in her sleep. Ruthella was born on February 18, 1927 in Emporia, KS. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Charles Clinton Easterling. She is survived by her two daughters, Melody and Harry Miethe of Spokane, WA; Kimberly and Shawn DeLap of Marysville, WA; and grandchildren: Gordon and Grace DeLap. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Generations Church located at 8204 64th St NE, Marysville, WA followed by a reception at Sunrise View Retirement Villa, 2520 Madison St, Everett, WA from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 23, 2020