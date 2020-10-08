1/1
Ryan Charles Hawkinson
1993 - 2020
Ryan Charles Hawkinson, also known as Spud, 26, left us Saturday, September 26th, 2020.

Ryan leaves behind his parents Ray and Tanja Hawkinson, his girlfriend, Alicia and their two children, Sara and Sonny. He also leaves his four sisters, Renee, Tracy, Trisha and Raelyn, along with countless aunts, uncles, and cousins. Three cousins he spent half his younger years with at each other's homes, Michael, Megan and Shelby (Pea).

He was preceeded in death by his grandparents, friends and his Uncle Papa.

Ryan had many talents such as spinning fire poi, nunchucks, tie dying and playing the guitar. If he wanted to learn something new he mastered it.

Ryan was a kind spirit who was always making other smile, even while battling depression himself. He was always cracking jokes, quoting movies or singing songs. He had an infectious smile and laugh, so much that you couldn't help but smile with him!

Ryan took his own life after battling the depression demons for years. Demons that could not be silenced. Awareness of this illness is key to helping us prevent future loss from this illness. If you are feeling helpless or hopeless, please reach out to someone.

Ryan will be sorely missed by all. We love and will miss you!

November 15, 1993 - September 26, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
