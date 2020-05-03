December 6, 1983 - March 31, 2020 Ryan Paul Vallo was born December 6, 1983 in Everett, Washington to Christopher and Judy Vallo. He passed away March 31, 2020 unexpectedly of natural causes not virus related. Ryan was predeceased by his mother, Judy; and grandparents, Marvin and Sandra Michaelson. He is survived by his son, Paul; his significant other, Paul's mother, Shauna Lacey, and her daughter Alice; his father, Christopher (Karen) Vallo; his brother and sister-in-law, Bradley and Amanda Vallo, and their children; and his sister, Katherine Vallo, and her significant other, Anthony Axtell. Also, his grandparents, Roger and Doris Vallo; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Ryan was raised in Everett and Lake Stevens, Washington, and graduated Lake Stevens High School in 2002. He was active in sports with the Lake Stevens Junior Athletic association, skiing, and throughout his school years, in the Boy Scouts of America. He became an Eagle Scout in January 2002. Ryan enjoyed Boating in the San Juan Islands and Lake Chelan with friends and family. He attended welding school and became a career master welder and fabricator working for several local firms. One of his favorite sayings was he loves to weld and make things loud. He took pride in his work. He was employed by the Goldfinch Brothers Company in Everett at the time of his death. Ryan was a warm and kind person, always ready to help others. He loved his family and he loved to spend time playing with and looking after his son, Paul; a favorite was visiting the parks with Paul. He was close to all of his family and a best friend of his dad's throughout his life. He and his dad would often visit local car and motorcycle shows. During his younger years, he spent a lot of time on his grandparents' farm doing chores and riding horses. He loved fishing in the mountain lakes, rivers and Puget Sound, he enjoyed auto mechanics, riding motorcycles, welding and fabricating art, and his dogs. Ryan, We love you. A private service has been held and a celebration of life will be scheduled later. To Ryan we say "Until we meet again" and "May God always be with you".





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store