Service Information Purdy & Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home 409 West Main Street Monroe , WA 982720118 (360)-794-7049

July 22, 1931 - November 1, 2019 Sadie DeJong Broers was born on July 22, 1931 to Everett and Nellie DeJong in Monroe, WA. On Friday, November 1, 2019, Sadie, with her beautiful smile, went to heaven to sing with the angels. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tony Broers Jr.; her parents and her brother, Floyd DeJong. She is survived by her sister, Pearl Tadema (Rits); brother, Walt DeJong (Carolyn); sister, Elaine Boersema; and brother, Jerry DeJong (Marilyn). Sadie is also survived by her children, Leroy Broers (Lhen), Sally Broers, Ed Broers (Ginni), Joyce Romberger (fiancé Mike), and Gloria Wilcher along with eight delightful grandchildren, Chris Walther (Melissa), Andy Walther (Krystal), Amanda Brown (Jesse), Brent Smeenk (Emily), Shane Broers, Tyesha Nelson, Shantel Broers (fiancé Garrett) and Colby Broers. Also surviving are her seven great grandchildren Dane, Olivia, Amelia, Robby, Wade, George and Glen; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. Sadie graduated from Tolt High School and in 1950 married Tony Broers. They enjoyed 64 beautiful years of marriage until his passing in 2014. Tony and Sadie were always willing to help those in need. They opened their home to many foster children throughout the years and adopted five children for their own. They loved to travel and went on many trips all around the world. Sadie loved to take pictures and filled many photo albums with memories of their adventures. Sadie loved spending time in the kitchen. She could put together a seven course meal out of nothing. Her cakes, cookies, pies and desserts were always amazing. She loved being involved in the community. She drove the school bus for MCS and played the piano and organ for the Christian Reformed Church for many years and was involved in the choir and many other areas of the church. Services celebrating her life will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 under the care of Purdy and Kerr, Monroe, WA. Graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Monroe followed by the celebration at 1:00 p.m. at New Hope Fellowship Church in Monroe.





