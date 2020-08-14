Sally passed away peacefully in Everett, WA on May 26, 2020. Sally was born in Stanwood, WA and resided in Everett for the majority of her life.

Sally enjoyed working as a Legal Executive Secretary at an Everett law firm. Later she was an Executive Secretary at GTE until she retired. She participated in competition singing, and traveling with the Sweet Adelines. She was a Seattle Storm WNBA season ticket holder and loved attending their games with her late friend, Ardelle Beauchamp. Sally had great leadership skills which she used in the community and church. Singing in the choir, and donating her time to Everett's disabled and hospice programs. Sally was fond of the beach and particularly enjoyed eating cake with friends and family.

Sally was preceded in death by her father and mother, Warren H. and Rosetta I. Ambrose, and her daughter, Lori Ann (Ellis) Ambrose. She is survived by her sister Patricia Drew; granddaughter and her husband, Krysta and Baron Yamamoto; great granddaughter, Lennox Yamamoto; plus several nieces and nephews.

Sally resided at The Terrace at Beverly Lake for the last 6 years of her life. The family would like to thank the Staff and Aides for the care she received there.

A private family farewell was held August 10, 2020.

July 24, 1935 - May 26, 2020