In Loving Memory of Sally Lasley Breece May 17, 1972 - January 29, 2020 After an almost three-year battle with cancer, Sally passed peacefully with her family present. Sally was known as a "fierce friend". She was also known for her willingness to help others, her beautiful singing voice and her amazing artistic talents. Sally worked as a Pharmaceutical Tech and later as a licensed Massage Therapist. The love of Sally's life and her biggest accomplishment was her daughter, Katanna. Sally spent the majority of her time with her BFF "Charlie", Katanna and Katanna's BFF and Charlie's daughter, Annabelle. They loved camping and going anywhere the girls could swim. Their foursome also enjoyed painting and hiding rocks for Snohomish County Rock Group. Sally was preceded in death by her dad, Rick Lasley. Sally is survived by her daughter, Katanna Breece; her mom, Julie (Searle) Lasley; brother, Roy Swanberg; sister, Rhonda Lasley; nephew, Scott Swanberg; nieces, Sarah and Cheryl Swanberg; her cat, Puddles; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins from her dad's side of the family. There will be a "Celebration of Life" potluck on February 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, Smokey Point. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Katanna Breece Scholarship Fund at any Wells Fargo Bank.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 5, 2020