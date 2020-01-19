Sally Bjerklie passed away after a short battle with aggressive cancer on Christmas Eve. Sally was born in 1943 to Cleda Abourezk and Robert Stevens in Portland, OR. She attended high school at St. Helens Hall in Portland, graduating in 1961. Sally received her bachelor's degree in education from the University of Washington in 1965. Post college, she started her career as an elementary school teacher. Sally married James Bjerklie in 1963 in Seattle, WA, and had three children, leading to a decision to take a break from teaching. She returned to work as a State Farm agent, following in the footsteps of her stepfather, Joe Abourezk. Sally spent the next 31 years providing peace of mind, leadership, and mentoring to both her clients and the State Farm community. Always philanthropic, she donated and volunteered extensively, especially with Neighborhood House, P.E.O and the Snohomish Education Foundation. She was deeply involved in the Episcopal church, most currently as president of the local ECW chapter (Episcopal Church Women). Sally loved to travel and saw a lot of the world. Highlights include trips to Europe, China, walking across England, and her last trip with Jim through the Panama Canal. Closer to home, she treasured time spent at the Oregon coast and Palm Springs. An avid golfer, she played as often as possible, including courses such as St. Andrews in Scotland. She also volunteered at multiple U.S. Opens. Sally is survived by her husband, James R. Bjerklie of Snohomish, WA; her three children, Elizabeyta Bjerklie (Russell Montgomery) of Houston, TX, Dane Bjerklie (Susanna Swanagan) of Marquette, MI, and Lynn Chock (Sheldon) of Berkeley, CA; six grandchildren (Danica, Damian, Thor, Gunnar, Eisa, Croft) two great grandchildren (Gabriel, Sage); and her sisters, Sue Stevens of Tacoma, WA and Sarann Benson of Portland. She left us much too soon and will be greatly missed. Her memorial will be held January 25, 2020 at 2pm at St. John's Episcopal Church in Snohomish, WA. Please send donations to Neighborhood House (www.nhwa.org.), P.E.O (www.peointernational.org), or the Snohomish Education Foundation (www.snoed.org).
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 19, 2020