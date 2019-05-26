Sally Charlene Reinertson Sally Charlene (Wilson) Reinertson of Arlington, WA, was born on November 10, 1944 to Clarence and Phyllis Wilson in Yakima, WA. On May 14, 2019, Charlene joined her earthly father in Heaven. When Charlene was 8 years old, her parents relocated the family to Mountlake Terrace, WA. When she was a teenager, her family moved to Edmonds, WA, where she attended high school. Charlene married Don Reinertson in 1962. Soon they welcomed daughter, Dana and son, Donnie. Don and Charlene made Mukilteo, WA, their home for 31 years before moving to Arlington in 2001. Charlene is survived by her husband, Don; daughter, Dana (Dale) Harrison, granddaughter, Brittany; son, Don (Angie) Reinertson, granddaughter, Corey and great grandson, Brayden; her mom, Phyllis, and sisters, Clarine Brown and Cheri Osborn. She is loved and missed. Per Charlene's request, there will be no funeral service.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 26, 2019