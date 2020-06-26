Sally Jean Bunkelman, 59 passed away peacefully with family by her side on June 10th, 2020. She absolutely loved life and lived life to its fullest. She was the best wife, mother and grandmother. Her favorite things in life were her children, grandchildren, sunshine and her mustang. Words cannot explain how much she will be missed by all of us. She leaves behind her husband Corky (Gordon) of 43 years; daughters Nikki (Dave), Tessa (Josh) & Heather (Trevor); grandchildren Keauna (Ryan), Keira, Kason, Gauge, Kassidy & Bryson; great-grandson Jasper; siblings Judy, Shirley, Joe, Michael & best friend Kim. We love you so much! February 19, 1961 - June 10, 2020



