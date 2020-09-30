Sally Lou Lind passed away on September 19, 2020. She was born in Everett, Washington on March 3, 1937 to Kenneth and Nellie Elliott. She was the oldest of two children, followed by James. Sally graduated from Everett High School in 1955.

Two weeks after she met Kenneth Lind, and one week after she turned 18, they were married. After living in Everett for a spell till she graduated, they bought property in Arlington where they lived for the rest of their lives and raised a family.

Sally Lind leaves behind her three children: Kristi, Jeff (with Cindy) and Rick (with Jody).

She is also survived by her four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

We will treasure the memory of this woman Sally deeply in our hearts, forever.

March 3, 1937 - September 19, 2020