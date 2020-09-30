1/1
Sally Lou Lind
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sally Lou Lind passed away on September 19, 2020. She was born in Everett, Washington on March 3, 1937 to Kenneth and Nellie Elliott. She was the oldest of two children, followed by James. Sally graduated from Everett High School in 1955.
Two weeks after she met Kenneth Lind, and one week after she turned 18, they were married. After living in Everett for a spell till she graduated, they bought property in Arlington where they lived for the rest of their lives and raised a family.
Sally Lind leaves behind her three children: Kristi, Jeff (with Cindy) and Rick (with Jody).
She is also survived by her four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
We will treasure the memory of this woman Sally deeply in our hearts, forever.

March 3, 1937 - September 19, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weller Funeral Home
327 North MacLeod Ave
Arlington, WA 98223-1323
3604352509
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved