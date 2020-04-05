Send Flowers Obituary

March 8, 1934 - March 30, 2020 Sam (Sybolt) De Jong entered into eternity with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 30, 2020. Sam was born March 8, 1934, in Poppingawier, Friesland, Netherlands to Folkert and Grietje de Jong. At the age of 20, Sam immigrated alone to California to find greater opportunities. He married Anna Raap on August 26, 1958 in Bellflower, California. In 1962, they moved to Marysville, Washington with their two sons, where they operated a dairy farm and had four more children. Sam lived on that farm until three years before his death. Sam was a lifelong dairy farmer. He worked hard on the dairy and taught his kids to do the same, while also encouraging them to pursue education and their own dreams that took them away from the family farm. Although the farm kept him in one place, he used it to help the many needy people God brought to him. In his later years Sam enjoyed traveling, particularly to the Holy Land and the beaches of Normandy, but his favorite moments were the times he spent with his grandchildren. He loved to have them visit him on the farm and taught them to help with the chores. The grandkids liked helping Pake as well. Sam also took pleasure in celebrating his grandchildren's baptisms, professions of faith, graduations, and weddings. It gave him great joy to see his children continue in the faith they had been taught. Sam was a devout Christian, knowing that he belonged, body and soul, in life and in death, to his faithful Savior Jesus Christ. He was a founding member of Cascade Christian Reformed Church where he served as Sunday School teacher, deacon, and elder. He was also deeply committed to Christian education, serving on the board of directors for Everett Christian School and Shoreline Christian School. Living out his Christian faith went beyond his faith community. Sam was a frequent blood donor and helped sponsor two refugee families after the Vietnam War. He was known to change out of his work clothes in the middle of the day to meet with an elderly or sick member of his community. In retirement, Sam continued his decades-long, mutually supportive relationships with former employees of the dairy, who are also fellow immigrants. At the age of 75, he went to Uganda to serve with his wife as development missionaries. After their return, he spent time as a reading buddy for students at Shoultes Elementary School. Sam is survived by his wife, Anna to whom he was married for 61 years, and who provided him loving care in the final years of his life. He is also survived by his children, Heidi De Jong and children Jared and Krista (Lincoln, Hendrik, and Renier), Vanessa, Nick and Hannah (Isla), Marc and Kathleen, Kevin and Marissa; Albert De Jong and children Shannon, Alicia and Kyle Bradshaw, Sofia, and Natanya; Theresa and Gene Roosendaal and children, Lora, Tim and Marisa (Eliana), Katy, and Hannah; Grace and Greg Mallett and children Anneke and Kyle Mailhot; Harmen and Susan De Jong and children, Amanda and Katie; Stephen and Lani De Jong and children Peter, Jesse, and Alex; and siblings, Sietske Wapstra, Anneke Van Bruggen, Sybren De Jong, Hanny De Jong, and Willy De Jong. Sam was preceded in death by his son, Frank De Jong; and siblings, Pietje De Vries and Harm de Jong. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held on April 3, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Everett Christian School, Shoreline Christian School, or Cascade Christian Reformed Church.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 5, 2020

