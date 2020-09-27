Samuel Wayne Cohen, age 49, of Lake Stevens WA passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2020 in his home. Samuel Wayne Cohen was born at Madigan hospital in Tacoma, WA to Sidney and Francine Cohen on August 15, 1971. He went to school at Shorecrest High School in Lake Forest Park, WA. He is survived by his beloved wife of 18 years, Tami Swanson, their son Matthew Battison, his wife Samantha and granddaughter Scarlette Rose. Sister Ida Wicklund and her husband Chad, sons Levi and Tyce. Parents, Sidney and Francine Cohen. Aunt Merle Richlen and her son Jason Haleva, wife Laura and their children Yaakov, Rena, and Rafi, cousin Marsha Pressman. Uncle Michael Cohen, wife Maria and children Tamara and Jacob and their families. Aunt Lynne Casey and her husband Loren and their children Lisa Gayle, Kimberly Moore and their families.

Sam, as he was known by all, was truly a kind and generous man. He would extend a helping hand to save a life or lend support to anyone in need. Sam was a gentle soul, a rock to his wife, and an all around caring human being. Sam will truly be missed.

Memorials: If you wish to donate in Sam's memory please do so to….City of Hope Seattle Chapter, 2440 140th Av NE, #33, Bellevue, WA 98005 or www.CrisisConnections.org

August 15, 1971 - August 16, 2020