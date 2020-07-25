1/1
Samuel Gessele II
1968 - 2020
After a long and difficult battle with cancer, Samuel Gessele II, age 51, died peacefully in the arms of his loving wife on July 13, 2020. He leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Kristin, as well as his beautiful daughters: Jacqueline (32), Kaitlyn (27) and Mariah (21). His family will be creating a video memorial of his life which will be posted on multiple social media platforms. As per his request Sam's ashes will be turned into a perfect diamond; a fitting final resting place for Sam.

December 16, 1968 - July 13, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
