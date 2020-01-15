Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Nonemaker. View Sign Service Information Weller Funeral Home 327 North MacLeod Ave Arlington , WA 98223-1323 (360)-435-2509 Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel Nonemaker was born on July 14, 1949 in Seattle, WA and passed away unexpectedly on December 26, 2019 (70). He attended Darrington High School where he met his high school sweetheart Darlene and they married in January of 1970, where they shared a great love and support for each other the next 49 years and 11 months. He drove a truck for 46 years and had a work ethic "second to none" rarely missed a day and was well respected by all who knew him. He had many friends and co-workers from all over. If you ever needed anything done he was always there to help, didn't matter what it was or even if he really just wanted to stay home and relax he would come anyway. You could always find him outside working on something whether it be chopping wood, gardening or trimming trees. There was always something to do. He liked to watch Nascar and loved nothing more than to gather with his family on a nice day for a barbeque and a fire outside. He had a gentle heart and we will miss his mischievous snicker when he found something funny. He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony (Tony); mother, Lela; stepfather, Henry Sr.; father-in-law, Clinton; and mother-in-law, Tessie, whom he regarded as a second set of parents. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Darlene; son, Clinton; daughter, Tomia (Mike); and grandson, Cole; and stepbrother, Henry Jr. He will be missed but never forgotten. The family would like to thank those who have sent cards and lent support in this trying time, it shows testament to his great character. There will be no service out of respect for Sam's wishes.





