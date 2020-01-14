Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandie McLelland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sandie McLelland of Everett, WA passed away January 9, 2020. She was holding the hand of her daughter, surrounded by family, in a room filled with so much love. She was 71. Sandie was born in Seattle, WA to Wanda and Robert, who have preceded her in death, along with her brother, Pat. She is survived by her three daughters, Buffy Hallock (Payton Donaldson, Marshall Ryan), Shelley Barquist (Austin Harrison), Tiffany McLelland (Olivia Mifflin), and her sister, Cindy Laycock (Madison McKenzie, Jordan Laycock). Sandie moved to her home in Everett in her late 20's where she remained for the rest of her life. She worked for Hyundai of Everett over the past several years and was a beloved sales woman known by many in the industry as the "sales mama". She was kind, and she was known for taking care of people who needed it. She had a passion for life and music and she LOVED to sing. She was introduced to karaoke in the late 80's and soon after acquired her own karaoke machine, she then sang her way through the next few decades. She loved to bead, and make jewelry, and in recent years, she had taken up painting. She loved to have FUN! Her greatest love in this life was her "girls", and she loved them fiercely. A celebration of her beautiful life will be held at Emorys on Silver Lake on February 1, 2020 at 11 am.



