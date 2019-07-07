December 21, 1955-June 22, 2019 Sandra A. Ward, 63, of Everett, WA, passed away after a short battle with lung cancer on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was born in Waldorf, MD on December 21, 1955 to Gilbert and Frances Austin. She is survived by son, Michael Ward; daughter, Devon Sharrah and husband, Keith; three grandsons; one granddaughter; sister, Brenda Johnson and husband, Joe; brother, Steve Austin and wife, Connie; brother, Tommy Austin and fiancée, Karen; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 7, 2019