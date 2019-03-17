Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Ann Rochon. View Sign

Sandra Ann Rochon, a long-time resident of Kirkland, WA, died in her home Monday, March 4, 2019 at age 75. Born in Everett, WA to Hector Rochon and Geraldine Rochon (Brooks), the eldest of 13 children. Sandra graduated from Holy Angels High School in Seattle, WA. Sandra worked for Pacific Northwest Bell/US West, starting as a switchboard operator and working her way up to management, taking an early retirement at age 50, after 33 years of employment. She took a year off to pursue healing and massage, receiving certification in The Healing Arts of Hawaiin Massage, and KE ALANA, the Awakening Guardianship Training for the Healer. After her "year off" she returned to the workforce, landing the position of Executive Secretary to the head of the Equal Opportunity Department at The



Sandra Ann Rochon, a long-time resident of Kirkland, WA, died in her home Monday, March 4, 2019 at age 75. Born in Everett, WA to Hector Rochon and Geraldine Rochon (Brooks), the eldest of 13 children. Sandra graduated from Holy Angels High School in Seattle, WA. Sandra worked for Pacific Northwest Bell/US West, starting as a switchboard operator and working her way up to management, taking an early retirement at age 50, after 33 years of employment. She took a year off to pursue healing and massage, receiving certification in The Healing Arts of Hawaiin Massage, and KE ALANA, the Awakening Guardianship Training for the Healer. After her "year off" she returned to the workforce, landing the position of Executive Secretary to the head of the Equal Opportunity Department at The University of Washington where she worked for 12 more years. After her retirement, she worked in temporary administrative positions for a few more years until her final retirement, at age 71. Sandra was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, a cherished aunt, and devoted friend. She was an exceptional crafting partner (the woman loved her beads!) and travel companion. Sandra loved being at the beach, both locally and on the Hawaiian Islands. She enjoyed playing cards, holiday family traditions, and gin and tonics. Sandra is survived by her daughter, Andrea Fitzgerald; son, John Fitzgerald' and two grandchildren, Yousif Fitzgerald and Haley Fitzgerald; all of whom brought great joy to her life. A funeral mass will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 5050 8th Ave NE, Seattle, WA. 98105. A celebration of life party will be held directly following the funeral mass at Great Hall at Green Lake, 7220 Woodlawn Ave NE, Seattle, WA. 98115 Memorial gifts may be made online at www.alportsyndrome.org/ donate/donate/ or by check to Alport Syndrome Foundation. Mail to: Alport Syndrome Foundation P.O. Box 4130 Scottsdale, AZ 85261 Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Washington Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close