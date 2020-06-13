Good A daughter, Sandra Gardiner Good, born to Jeanne and Frank Gardiner in Butte, Montana on May 19, 1941 left her earthly home on May 31, 2020 to join her beloved Stephen Good, Sr. to dwell in the house of the Lord. She died peacefully at home with her children and little dog, John Henry, by her side.



She was a daughter, sister, sister-in-law, cousin, niece, aunt, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, and loyal friend. She was known as Sandra, Sandy, Grandma Good or Mom Good. She delighted in holidays, music, reading, Santa Claus, Disneyland, Tinker Bell, and Jeopardy, but it was her great love for her husband and family that defined her.



Sandy was an artist, poet, chef, seamstress, writer, party thrower, songstress, bookworm, electrician, maker, carpenter, storyteller, musician, auction chair, room mother, business owner, tough critic, attitude adjuster, counselor, confidant, teacher, encourager, straight shooter, and the ultimate baby whisperer. She was generous, kind, compassionate, devoted, whip-smart, funny, strong, honest, fair, and forgiving.



She worked alongside her husband of 55 years, Stephen, supporting his law practice, establishing Pregnancy Aid of Snohomish County, and co-founding Archbishop Murphy High School.



Sandy leaves behind her children Robin (Don) Gray, John (Jan) Good, Janeann Good, Colleen (Bryan) O'Neal, Mike (Shannon) Good, Pat (Carol) Good, Erin (Todd) Oppenheimer, Dan Good, Meghann Good; 19 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 6 nieces and nephews; siblings Mike Gardiner, Kim Gardiner, Shawn Gardiner, Andre' Gardiner; sister in law Carlin Good; numerous relatives and lifelong friends. Her beloved husband; her son Stephen, Jr.; and her brother Tony preceded her in death.



We will celebrate her life at a future date when we may safely gather. In remembrance, please consider a donation to Pregnancy Aid of Snohomish County at 3202 Hoyt Ave, Everett WA 98201, or Archbishop Murphy High School at 12911 39th Ave SE Everett, WA 98208.



May 19, 1941 - May 31, 2020



