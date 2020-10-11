1/1
Sandra Joy Coudare
1936 - 2020
Sandra Joy Coudare, age 84 passed peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 in Richland, WA, at Brookdale Meadow Springs. She was born March 31st, 1936 in Anacortes, WA to Fred Jones and Hope Smith Jones, and was the eldest of three children. Sandy was later adopted by her step father Earl Jenkins and became Sandra Joy Jenkins. Sandra graduated from Everett HS in 1954 and met her future husband of 66 years at her graduation party. Sandy and Dode Coudare had 5 children. Debbie Coudare, Kimber Lee Hughes, Laurie Coudare Berry, Mike Coudare, and Denise Moberg. Sandy also had 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Our mother was one of the most amazing women of her time. She was kind to all, patient beyond words, loving, and truly a joy to be with. She passes on so many wonderful qualities as well as the essence of her spirit that lives on in each and every one of us. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, sisters Diane Doyon, and Aladene Jenkin's, as well as her grandsons Phillip Coudare and Kevin Berry. She was also preceded in death by her husband Dode Daniel Coudare. A private memorial will be held graveside spring of 2021. WE WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK MOM.

March 31, 1936 - September 23, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
