Nov. 2, 1942 - Mar. 14, 2020 Sandra Joyce Noble, age 77 passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020 at Bremerton Health and Rehab, Bremerton, WA after a short battle with cancer. Sandy was born November 2nd, 1942 in Seattle, WA the daughter of Bernard and Emma (Erickson) Claggett. Sandy married Darryl Jones in 1961 and they raised two children together before divorcing in 1984. Sandy was remarried to Donald Noble in 1985 and they were together until his passing in 1989. Sandy worked as a waitress for many years before beginning her long career as a CNA at Longview Medical Center in Longview, WA. She relocated to Bremerton in 2017 to be closer to her son and grandchildren. Sandy loved to garden, sew and bargain shop. She formed many lifelong friendships and will be greatly missed. Sandy is survived by daughter, Collette Buckingham; and son, Mitchell Jones and wife Kim; grandchildren, Braeden Jones and wife Courtney; Brett Jones and Emma Jones; and great grandson, Hunter Jones. Sandy was cremated and no service performed as per her requests. There will be a gathering of friends and family in Skykomish, WA in late summer of 2020.



