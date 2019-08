Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Lee Clark. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

October 6, 1943 – July 24, 2019 Sandra Lee Clark of Arlington, WA, passed away at the age of 75 on July 24, 2019. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Florence Siercks. She is survived by her loving husband, Steve Clark; daughters, Cheryl Channing and Lisa Clark DeVan; sons, Craig Channing and Doug Clark; son-in-law, Kevin DeVan; and sister, Carol Nease. Sandy loved animals, especially dogs, and was rarely without a pet or two. She was an avid reader and a watercolor painter. She enjoyed collecting pottery and antiquing, and co-owned The Antique Gallery in Snohomish, WA, from 1999–2009 with her husband, Steve. She liked to spend time outdoors hiking and exploring -- the trails near Wannacut Lake in Eastern WA were a favorite. She was greatly loved and will be missed by family and friends.



October 6, 1943 – July 24, 2019 Sandra Lee Clark of Arlington, WA, passed away at the age of 75 on July 24, 2019. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Florence Siercks. She is survived by her loving husband, Steve Clark; daughters, Cheryl Channing and Lisa Clark DeVan; sons, Craig Channing and Doug Clark; son-in-law, Kevin DeVan; and sister, Carol Nease. Sandy loved animals, especially dogs, and was rarely without a pet or two. She was an avid reader and a watercolor painter. She enjoyed collecting pottery and antiquing, and co-owned The Antique Gallery in Snohomish, WA, from 1999–2009 with her husband, Steve. She liked to spend time outdoors hiking and exploring -- the trails near Wannacut Lake in Eastern WA were a favorite. She was greatly loved and will be missed by family and friends. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 3, 2019

