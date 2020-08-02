Sandy was born September 13, 1939, and passed away on July 16, 2020. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School.

Sandy was married to Wayne Stanton for 64 years and is survived by Wayne; their 3 daughters: Vickie, Colleen, and Diane; sons-in-law: Mike, Dave and Dan; along with 8 grandchildren: John, Brenda, Jamie, Trevor, Max, Jess, Kelly and Katie, and 17 great-grandchildren: Kylie, Kierra, Emma, Harper, Tyler, Jessa, Alivia, Kirra, Alden, Islynn, Meyeh, Miyah, Alivah, Kyrie, Sophia, Drew, and Lylah.

Sandy was a true-blue fan of her Mariners baseball team. She was most proud of her family. Sandy will be greatly missed and always remembered.

Private services will be held at Evergreen-Washelli for the immediate family.

