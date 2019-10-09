Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Louise Crawford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra Louise Crawford was born May 19, 1940 in Eugene, Oregon and passed on October 5, 2019 in Mill Creek, WA. She graduated from Eugene High School in 1958. Sandy played the piano at an early age and was an avid water skier, as she competed on a water ski team, and an avid snow skier, where she was a ski instructor at Mt. Hood. She met her husband, George Crawford, at Mt. Hood, where he was on the ski patrol team. She married George on July 12, 1958 and eventually moved to the Seattle area. She became active in the Garden Club where she won many awards for her arrangements. She started a business in the south Seattle area arranging flowers for weddings before settling in Snohomish, WA, in 1978. She later started "Sandy's in Snohomish" (gift shop) the same year of her settling. Sandy had a passion in interior design and eventually changed the store into an interior design shop. She was a member of the Snohomish Chamber of Commerce and eventually became president. In 1980, Sandy and her friend, Linda Schuler, were instrumental in starting the Snohomish Easter Parade. She even coerced her neighbor Statie Deane to be the first Easter Bunny! Sandy and George eventually retired to their cabin on Tulalip Bay where they lived for over 25 years. She was preceded in death by her father, Led Lohikoski, mother, Lois Lohikoski, and husband, George Crawford. Sandy is survived by her daughter, Connie (Mike) Williams of Snohomish, WA, Son John (Colleen) Crawford of Lynnwood, WA; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the G.A.R. Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.



