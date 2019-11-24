Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Lynn Strand. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sept. 22, 1951 - Nov. 22, 2019 Sandra Lynn "Sandy" Strand (May), age 68, passed away, November 22, 2019 with her family by her side. Sandy was born in Everett, WA in 1951, grew up in Silver Lake and graduated from Cascade High School in 1969. She retired as a school bus driver for Lake Stevens School District in 2013 after 30 years. She loved the Seattle Seahawks, camping and fishing with her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Clara May. She is survived by her husband, John R. Strand of 45 years, whom she married July 5, 1974; her beloved dog, Dolly; daughter, Angela K. Stephens (Strand) and husband, Chuck of Lake Stevens, WA; son, Jason R. Strand and girlfriend, Angie of Arlington, WA; five grandchildren: Charlie and wife, Jacki, Tristan, Tucker, Clara and Cameron; and two great-grandchildren; brother, Randy May; and sisters, Judy Klepper and Susan May. She is missed by her in-laws, many cousins, nieces and nephews and the large community of people who were fortunate to enjoy her friendship, love and sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Sandy's memorial will be announced at a later date.



