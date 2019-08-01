Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Marie Duplessis. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Send Flowers Obituary

March 24, 1959 - July 23, 2019 Sandra Marie Duplessis was born in Oceanside, CA to Eric Randall Hoover and Christina Hoover. She graduated from Santa Ana High School in 1978. Soon after, she attended California State University Long Beach for two years. Around this time she started waiting tables at places including Gulliver's and an iconic restaurant in Newport Beach called The Warehouse. She often said this was her favorite job, serving people. In the early '80s she began her successful sales career. Sandra went to work selling business telephone systems. She became the number one salesperson very soon after she started, setting new standards and expanding the company. One day Sandra came to work and said she really wanted to go to Hawaii and take time off. The owner said she would have to pass the quota and sell at least $60,000 worth of equipment for that month. Sandra went out and did just that, only to find out that the goal was supposed to be $6,000. The rest is history. In 1984 she committed her life to Christ. Because of her newfound faith, she had amazing experiences where she was able to impact lives with profound and life-long changes ... or as she liked to say "transformation". In 1993 Sandra attended training intended for transformation. She met her husband in that training, Bernard John Duplessis Sr., who was a participant. She then became a key proponent to make it available in other parts of the world. She married her best friend, Bernard John Duplessis Sr., October 15, 1995 and had two children soon after, Dallas Joan Duplessis and Bernard Daniel Duplessis Jr. Dallas is currently in the Navy and Sandra was able to see Bernard graduate high school this year. Sandra encouraged Bernard Sr. to return to the Tulalip Indian Reservation where she spent the last part of her life dedicated to her husband, two children and mother-in-law, Joan Duplessis, the people of Tulalip Tribes, and whoever God brought into her life. Sandra is preceded in death by Eric Randall Hoover (Dad); Christina Hoover (Mom); Nickolas Andre Hoover (older brother), and Mark Edward Hoover (younger brother). She is survived by Bernard John Duplessis Sr.; Dallas Joan Duplessis; and Bernard Daniel Duplessis Jr. *** In 1993, Bernard John Duplessis Senior was having doubts on if he was the right person to marry Sandra Hoover. He decided to ask the Creator if Sandra is his wife. He took a flight from his home (in Southern California where he was born) to the Tulalip Indian Reservation to see his grandmother for the last time in 1993. On that trip he ended up at his great-grandparents' home, Ambrose and Katie Bagley, walked out to the water way and saw a boat named Sandra, one day after he asked Creator. Creator took special care to put a "D" after Sandra to let him know that she "is" his wife in no uncertain way. Little did he know, Sandra had a special prayer that He would answer so clearly. Until Sandra passed away she always hoped and believed her children would be enrolled in the Tulalip Tribes. Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home. There will also be an evening service at the Tulalip Gym at 6:00 p.m. The funeral service will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the 1910 Shaker Church, with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery.





