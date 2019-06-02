February 26, 1940-March 27, 2019 Sandra Phyllis Yotty, born February 26, 1940 in Seattle, WA, left us too soon on March 27, 2019 in Mesa, AZ. Sandy leaves behind her loving husband, Dennis Yotty; caring sister, Rhonda; wonderful children, Brock, Michele and Terrina; plus eight sweet grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Sandy was passionate about family, sunbathing by her pool, enjoying Chinese food and her wild side craved a little gambling in the casinos. Her smile lit up the room. She will never be forgotten! Please come celebrate her life on June 8, 2019 at Hauge Homestead Park, 1819 121st Street SE, Everett, WA 98208 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 2, 2019