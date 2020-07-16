Sandra Elaine Johnson (Noel) Steele, entered heavens gates on July 8th, at the age of 81



She was born on May 8, 1939 in Warren, PA to Romaine & Cecil Johnson



Graduated in 1957 from Warren High School



Graduated in 1961 from Alleghany General Hospital School of Nursing



Married Robert Noel in 1962 and relocated to Washington State, settling in Marysville overlooking Puget Sound in the Priest Point neighborhood.



She gave birth to daughter, Lynne in 1966 and son William in 1969, she was fortunate to be a stay at home Mom with us until 1977.



Sandra worked from 1977 to 1993 at General Hospital of Everett as Educator Of Surgical Services, 1994-1996 at Cascade Valley Hospital in Arlington as the Nursing Education Coordinator and 1996-1998 at North Snohomish Healthcare System in Arlington as Staff Development Director



Sandra enjoyed many, many travels including Fiji, Florida, Hawaii and Tahiti. She particularly enjoyed outdoor barbecues with family and friends and thrift store shopping. She and her life-partner Ward Sayles, spent Late Fall/Winters in Palm Springs where she accumulated many new friends and she started a quilting club that is still thriving. They preferred to spend Spring/Summers in Marysville. She loved growing roses & perennial flowers, playing dog mom to "Spunky" and of course socializing. Sandra loved her family & friends deeply, she had a knack for keeping in touch with everyone. If you knew our Mom, then know that you had a very special place in her heart and you were "treasured", as she would say. Mom asked to be remembered as a gifted teacher, healer and communicator.



In early 2019, due to complications of strokes, Mom relocated to an adult family home near Tulalip, where she resided until her passing. We feel that is important to mention that she received exceptional care and was very comfortable, never in any pain.



Sandra is survived by: William Leslie Noel, son and daughter-in-law, Lisa Noel of Trabuco Canyon, CA, Lynne Surdyk Taylor, daughter and son-in-law Robert Taylor of Collinsville, TX, Karissa Surdyk, granddaughter, of Junction City, OR and Life Partner, Ward Sayles of Marysville and her numerous "treasured" friends.



Mom requested no funeral, rather to plant a flower of choice, remember the good times with her, and know that she will be waiting for us in heaven. May 8, 1939 - July 8, 2020



