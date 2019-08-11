Send Flowers Obituary





February 11, 1942 - July 24, 2019 Sandra Stewart, mother of Jon Stewart and grandmother of Noelani Stewart, passed away on July 24, 2019 at home in Everett, WA. She fought the good fight but the cancer had the final say. Sandra (Sandi) was born in San Francisco, CA on February 11, 1942 to Nicholas Isaeff and Marie Jacobs. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Edward Stewart (April 2013). She is survived by her son, Jon M. Stewart; daughter-in-law, Annie; and granddaughter, Noelani Stewart. She leaves her sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Lee Seronello of Napa, CA; and sister and brother-in-law, Susie and Dan Vlasoff; and nieces and nephews. She also leaves special friends, Tony Viveiros of Vacaville, CA; and Kay and John Bishop of Everett, WA. Sandi had multiple administrative careers with the U.S. government and school districts in the Bay Area. She worked hard and served her employers with the highest levels of positive professionalism. For relaxation, Sandi loved to play bingo and the slot machines at local casinos, and traveling to Hawaii and the Caribbean. Sandi, Ed and Jon had many adventures together relaxing in the tropics and fishing in Alaska. Sandi often had the most, biggest, or both of the catch when they fished at Yes Bay Lodge in Meyers Chuck, AK. Rest in peace and know that we will always miss you but are forever grateful for the mom, grandmother and friend that you have always been. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 11, 2019

