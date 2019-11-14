Sandra Strom Mannick, 78, of Bothell, WA passed away November 9, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born to Carl and Elsa Strom, August 17, 1941 in Snohomish, WA. Sandra graduated from Monroe High School in 1959 and received a BA in English with a minor in Music Performance from Western Washington University in 1963. She married William Mannick in 1970, and they lived together in Bothell for 49 years. Sandra is survived by three children: Brady Mannick of Seattle, Robin (David) Burr of Kent, and Christopher (Edith) Mannick of Edmonds, WA and two step-children, Michael Mannick of Curlew, WA and Jake Mannick of Spokane, WA. She is also survived by grandson, Rowen Burr and three step-grandchildren, Austin, Ethan, and Cody Mannick. She was the youngest of seven children survived by sisters, Catherine Olson of Monroe and Betty Danielson of Everett, brother Frederick Strom of Seattle, and cousin Margaret Strindberg of Bainbridge Island, WA. She has numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins that loved her dearly. Sandra was predeceased by beloved sisters, Shirley Thompson and Dorothy Burkett; brother, Gib Strom, cousin, Ruth Worrell, and granddaughter, Pearl Gante Mannick. She fiercely loved her family, immediate and extended. Sandra's spirit lit up a room. Her sense of humor was contagious demonstrating a sharp and playful wit. She loved nature, starry nights, snowy owls and badgers, Sweden, the Oakland Raiders, Shakespeare plays, Mozart operas, and Kailua-Kona sunrises. Sandra was an accomplished pianist, winning the Girls State piano competition whilst at WWU playing a perfect Malaguena. She serenaded homes with Chopin Nocturnes and Joplin Rags and was our go-to Christmas carole accompanist. She entertained with Swedish Folk Songs on the accordion, her brother Fred by her side on violin. She was an amazing chef and baker and an avid sports enthusiast. An excellent softball player and golfer, achieving many club championships and two hole in ones. Her laugh was infectious and the fun did not stop! Sandra was a gift to this world and now that she has so aptly "shuffled off this mortal coil" her memory will live on in the hearts of her most beloved family and friends. Fare thee well, bright star. Sweetest mother and friend. Sandra, you are free. A memorial service will be held for Sandra on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Purdy & Kerr in Monroe with interment and reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seattle Audubon.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 14, 2019