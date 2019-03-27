Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sanford Isaac Preston. View Sign

Nov. 9, 1930 - Mar. 19, 2019 Sanford (Sam) Isaac Preston was born November 9, 1930 in Monroe, Washington to Martha Green and Sanford Isaac Preston, and died March 19, 2019 in Seattle, WA. At the age of seven, Sam suffered an immeasurable loss with the death of his beloved father. He admired his strong and loving mother, Peggy, who took on the full responsibility of raising Sam and his younger sisters, Sue (Youngkrantz) and Sharon Johnson (King), both of whom survive him. He also had a special relationship with William Randle, his stepfather, who was a kind and steady presence in Sam's life. Sam attended Monroe High School (Class of '48) where he played basketball, football, and saxophone in the marching band. After graduation, he had a variety of jobs: as a logger, at the Goodyear Tire Co., and as a route salesman for a laundry supply company. Sam took the civil service test and joined the Everett Fire Dept. in 1961, working his way up to Fire Marshall and retiring in 1993. His successful career was challenging and rewarding and left him with many positive memories. The defining moment of Sam's life was meeting Shirley Janette Sawyer, the love of his life, at a high school dance. They married in 1950 and had six daughters: Kathy (Ed), Sandy (Michael), Lori (Jim), Linda (Tim), and Leanne (Barry). They suffered a profound loss with the death of their infant daughter, Peggy Ann, in 1962. Sam took pride in the part he played in raising strong confident women, and his daughters will attest he reveled in a good argument and loved playing devil's advocate. He also loved and was proud of his ten grandchildren: Ben, Nate, Maggie, Tom, Quinn, McKenna, Madelaine, Henry, Daley, and Stella - and seven great-grandchildren. Sam enjoyed contract bridge, bowling (35 years in the same league), and reading. He was an avid Seahawks and Mariners fan. He also loved watching his own grandchildren's sports achievements. He bought his first computer in 1988, putting it to good use as a tax preparer and learning various accounting programs. Sam was a lifelong Democrat who most recently enjoyed watching MSNBC, especially Rachel Maddow. Sam's love and devotion to his wife, Shirley, was unparalleled. Their love was deep and lasting for 70 years and his latest mission was to ensure that each day she was happy and well cared for while living with Alzheimer's. He admired her fierce loyalty and hard work, and thought she was a wonderful mother as well as the most beautiful woman in the world. They loved to dance and spent many happy years in retirement motor-homing and visiting friends throughout the US. A highlight of their years of travel was a trip to France, Switzerland, and England. He always said of Shirley, "I just love that girl!" Sam was a good man, an optimistic guy and someone who always saw the best in others. He was a great husband, father, and friend. His daily acts of kindness and generosity touched many throughout his life, most recently during his years in assisted living, first at Merrill Gardens Renton and then Merrill Gardens First Hill. Our family wants to express our profound gratitude to the phenomenal staff at Merrill Gardens First Hill for their endless kindness, friendship, and quality care extended to both our father and mother. A memorial service will be held at Weller's Funeral Home, 327 N. Macleod Ave., Arlington, WA. March 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sam's honor may be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation or the ALS Foundation.





