Sally Turk passed away peacefully at home July 22, 2019 surrounded by her family. She leaves behind her daughters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and her furry companion, Oliver. Sally was a long time resident of Stanwood, WA, and touched many lives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Turk. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A mass will be held to celebrate her life at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Stanwood. A luncheon will be held after mass in the church hall. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to a children's .
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 4, 2019