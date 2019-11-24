Sarah Beth Odgen

Sarah Beth Ogden July 29, 1928-November 16, 2019 Wife of Captain Jack R. Ogden Mother of Sharon Anderdsen, Jack Ogden, Leonard Ogden Grandmother to 13 Great-grandmother to 17 Wonderful wife Sweet mother Devoted grandmother and great-grandmother Strong of will Heart of gold Today she is holding hands with her eternal companion Tomorrow she and Dad will welcome us to our heavenly home Miss you mom... See you soon. Memorial on November 30, 2019 1:00 p.m. At LDS Chapel 9215 51st Ave. Marysville, WA 98270
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 24, 2019
