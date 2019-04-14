Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah E. McStotts Oborne. View Sign

Sarah Elizabeth McStotts Oborne It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved daughter, sister and aunt, Sarah Elizabeth McStotts Oborne, 70 of Edmonds, WA. Sarah passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 2, 2019 after a short battle with Motor Neuron Disease. Sarah was born on August 20, 1948 in Everett, WA to Richard McStotts Sr. and Eileen Minor McStotts and grew up on a beautiful farm in Lowell with her brother and two sisters. Sarah graduated from Everett High School in 1966 and not long after moved to California, where she met John Oborne. On November 26, 2002 John and Sarah married and were together for over 28 years. They enjoyed traveling and exploring the United State and Europe. Although she lived away from Washington State for most of her adult life she enjoyed connecting with high school classmates and attended many reunions for Everett High School over the years. Like her father she had a great work ethic and worked for over forty years at a variety of companies, including running her own online wig company. Sarah was passionate about genealogy, spending countless hours researching, writing and publishing three books about the Scott and Minor family's from her maternal family tree. This passion took us on an incredible journey when she located her uncle's remains on a shelf in a shuttered Mausoleum in Everett, to a beautiful and moving interment ceremony at Tahoma National Cemetery. She was working on her paternal McStotts family tree when she became ill and was unable to finish that project. The time and love she put into this research will benefit generations to come and we are eternally grateful for this gift. Sarah had many passions and was incredibly organized, as she once served as her own general contractor on a condo remodel. She was kind, funny, smart and generous. She loved to dance, listen to "oldies" music, exercise, travel and play cribbage. You are gone too soon sweet Sarah, but will always stay close to our hearts. Sarah was preceded in death by her father, Richards McStotts Sr., brother, Richard McStotts Jr, sister, Rene Yotty and nephew, Robert Yotty. She's survived by her mother, Eileen; sister, Linda Taylor and sister of her heart, Paulette Hayes. She leaves behind three generations of nieces and nephews, five cousins and many more family and friends who loved her dearly. There will be a celebration of life to honor Sarah, with the date and location to be advised.



