Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237

Scheiyenne Anthony Lane Scheiyenne Lane was born on June 19, 1993 in Everett, Washington to Galen and Regina (Zackuse) Lane and returned to the creator on July 4, 2019. Scheiyenne, an enrolled member of Tulalip Tribes, lived all of his life in Tulalip, Attended Tulalip and Marysville Schools, graduated in 2011. At the age of 4 Scheiyenne started playing basketball at the Everett Boys & Girls Club. He also enjoyed playing little league baseball, worked summer youth and had an opportunity to work at the Tulalip Resort Casino in the buffet restaurant in which he enjoyed working with the chefs there. He also worked with Tulalip Housing Maintenance mowing lawns. "Schei", "Ton Ton", "Double T" or "Bo Boy" were the nicknames his loved ones called him. His most favorite past times were playing video games, x-box, grand theft auto, call of duty, Halo, Mario, and also loved skateboarding, snowboard-ing, and surf boarding, roller blading, speed skating, listening to all his favorite music, swimming, traveling to Hawaii with his mom, dad, and sisters, Sheniece and Temryss. And travelled to Puerto Rico with brother, Dakotah and sister-in-law, Jessie. He was a proud uncle to his nieces and nephews, Luz, Koda, Solana, and Isis Rose. Above all else Scheiyenne loved and cherished time purse seine fishing with his dad. Also loved growing up and hanging with his cousins, Breland and Shylee. Scheiyenne was a very giving, selfless, loving person. He wore his heart on his sleeve, he was a gentle spirit. He was quick to uplift people even if he was suffering himself. He had a very infectious, contagious laugh! He always wanted to lighten people's spirits, we will miss him forever!! Our beloved Scheiyenne is survived by his Father, Galen and Mother, Regina Lane, siblings: Sheniece (Eric) Lane, Dakotah and Jessie Lane, Temryss and (Orion) Lane; nieces and nephews, Luz, Dakotah, and Isis Rose Lane, and Solana Edenshaw,; Grandparents, Gene and Marie Zackuse, Uncle's, Junior (Jolene) Zackuse, Nathanial (Bugz) Zackuse, Jerard (Tabitha) Zackuse, Great Uncle's, Harold (Juju) and Darlene Joseph, LeRoy and Judy Joseph, Kenneth Joseph; Great Aunts, Karen and Cy Fryberg, Judy and Tony Gobin, Carmen and John Burke; Great Great Uncle LeRoy and Lila Henry, Great Great Uncle Eugene (Stubby) Henry, Great Great Aunty's, Annette Napeahi, Virginia Bill and Mary Jo James, Great Great Uncle Pete Henry. All from Tulalip. From the Lummi Tribe, Uncle Sonny and Jeanette Lane, Uncle Pat, Uncle Fred (Ronnie) Lane, Uncle Willie (Aileen) Lane, Uncle Michael (Terika) Lane, Aunty's, Laverne Lane, Marcelline (David) Lane, Tina and Tony Julius, Doreen Lane, and Vernell Lane. Great Great Aunty Alice Scott, and Godparents, Vernon Jr. and Jeanette Lane. Preceded in death by Grandparents, Vernon and Nancy Lane, Great Grandparents, Harold (SLO-Jo) Joseph and Loretta James, and Pauline Comenote, Aunt Joanne Lane, and Cousin Michael Lee Joseph. Visitation will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home with a Rosary service to follow at 6:00 pm at the Tulalip Gym. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10:00 am with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery.





