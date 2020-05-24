Aug. 10, 1970 - April 30, 2020 Scott Allen Gallacher died unexpectedly April 30, 2020. He was 49 years old. He was born in Portland, Oregon, Aug. 10, 1970 to James and Carolyn Gallacher. He graduated from Mariner High School in 1989. He received an A.A. degree from Everett Community College in 1991 and went on to receive dual B.A. degrees in business administration and recreation and leisure studies from Washington State University in 1993. He married his wife, Kirsten, in 1996 and moved with his young family to the Key Peninsula in 2005. Scott spent his early career working for the Mukilteo YMCA, Redmond Boys and Girls Club, City of Everett, and City of Marysville. For the last 15 years, he was the executive director of the Key Peninsula Metropolitan Park District (Key Pen Parks). Scott loved his community and worked tirelessly to build a system of parks that everyone could enjoy. He was a member of the National Recreation Park Association, Washington Recreation Park Association, and the Key Peninsula Business Association. He also served many years as a volunteer coach with KP Little League, a volunteer soccer coach with Harbor Soccer, an umpire with USSSA and a referee for the City of Redmond. Scott loved the outdoors and cherished his annual summer vacations at Lake Tahoe with his family. He enjoyed playing softball, golf, and card games such as gin and jacks back. Scott spent many hours on home improvement and yard projects, and although he wasn't very speedy, he was quite handy. He would do anything for his family and friends, but his children were his top priority. He worked tirelessly in order to provide a great life for them. He was selfless, determined, and one who got things done. Scott was devoted to his friends and would never pass up an opportunity to get together. He was always the life of the party. His family will give Scott one last chance to be the "life of the party" at a Celebration of Life later this summer (date pending due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Scott is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Kirsten; his daughter, Haylie (18); his son, Caden (16); his father, Jim, and stepmother, Cyndy; and his sister, Kari.