Scott Allen Gallacher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aug. 10, 1970 - April 30, 2020 Scott Allen Gallacher died unexpectedly April 30, 2020. He was 49 years old. He was born in Portland, Oregon, Aug. 10, 1970 to James and Carolyn Gallacher. He graduated from Mariner High School in 1989. He received an A.A. degree from Everett Community College in 1991 and went on to receive dual B.A. degrees in business administration and recreation and leisure studies from Washington State University in 1993. He married his wife, Kirsten, in 1996 and moved with his young family to the Key Peninsula in 2005. Scott spent his early career working for the Mukilteo YMCA, Redmond Boys and Girls Club, City of Everett, and City of Marysville. For the last 15 years, he was the executive director of the Key Peninsula Metropolitan Park District (Key Pen Parks). Scott loved his community and worked tirelessly to build a system of parks that everyone could enjoy. He was a member of the National Recreation Park Association, Washington Recreation Park Association, and the Key Peninsula Business Association. He also served many years as a volunteer coach with KP Little League, a volunteer soccer coach with Harbor Soccer, an umpire with USSSA and a referee for the City of Redmond. Scott loved the outdoors and cherished his annual summer vacations at Lake Tahoe with his family. He enjoyed playing softball, golf, and card games such as gin and jacks back. Scott spent many hours on home improvement and yard projects, and although he wasn't very speedy, he was quite handy. He would do anything for his family and friends, but his children were his top priority. He worked tirelessly in order to provide a great life for them. He was selfless, determined, and one who got things done. Scott was devoted to his friends and would never pass up an opportunity to get together. He was always the life of the party. His family will give Scott one last chance to be the "life of the party" at a Celebration of Life later this summer (date pending due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Scott is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Kirsten; his daughter, Haylie (18); his son, Caden (16); his father, Jim, and stepmother, Cyndy; and his sister, Kari.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved