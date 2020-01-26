Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott L. Lundberg. View Sign Service Information Weller Funeral Home 327 North MacLeod Ave Arlington , WA 98223-1323 (360)-435-2509 Send Flowers Obituary

July 5, 1954 - January 21, 2020 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." - 2nd Timothy 4:7 Scott was born on July 5, 1954 in Arlington, WA to Dick and Jerry Lundberg. He graduated from Arlington High School in 1972. Shortly thereafter he went to work for Weyerhaeuser in Everett for 11 years. In 1974 he married Diane Kroeze and they remained devoted to one another for over 45 years. He retired from Boeing as a machinist in 2015 with 29 years of service. One of his yearly highlights was an annual camping, fishing, and golfing week at Alta Lake with family and friends. He and his Dad were always first on the lake in the morning and his Mom would fry up the catch for their breakfast. Afternoons he spent chasing the ball around the greens. But above all, he loved baseball. He was a Mariner fan from the beginning but followed all the teams, managers, and players. He knew all the rules and regulations and was even warming up to "the shift." He enjoyed many trips with Diane to Arizona for Spring Training and would see as many teams play as he could. His favorite quote was "I forgot more about baseball than you'll ever know." He is preceded in death by his parents, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Dena Kroeze. He leaves behind his wife, Diane, loving sister, Jolene (Craig), little brother, Kirby (Carol), and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mack and Mary. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He'll be missed by his nephews and nieces who were often given nicknames. He had most of them convinced that he spelled Scott with three t's; Johnny (Carol), Evonne (Craig), Tyler, Maury (Jennifer), and Brycen; grandnephews and nieces, Darik, Anna (Josh), Darren, Emma, and Kenzie; great-grandniece and nephew, Emory and Grady. He also leaves wonderful friends, Brian and Pam along with their three daughters Alysia, Karen, and Jennifer who were chosen family, Steve (Amber), Rick (Gloria), who were childhood friendships that lasted through the years. A big thank you and salute to the kindhearted and caring ways of brother-in-law, Craig who made is possible for Scott to be with Diane until the end. Private burial was held on Saturday, January 25, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:30pm at Immaculate Conception Church 1200 E. 5th St, Arlington, WA 98223.





