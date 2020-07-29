Scott Meek of Chicago, IL passed away May 26, 2020 in Mill Creek, WA after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Ken Meek. He leaves behind his mother Judi; sister Lisa Brager (Kevin); beloved daughter Anna, and nieces Paige and Dana. Scott was born in Juneau, AK on February 20, 1968. In 1969, he moved with his family to Kirkland, WA. He attended Rose Hill Elementary and Rose Hill Junior High and graduated from Lake Washington High School in 1986. His favorite activities included playing soccer and playing saxophone in the school jazz band. After graduating high school, Scott attended the University of Washington and was a member of the Psi Upsilon fraternity. He remained close friends with his fraternity brothers over the years. Scott studied history and graduated from the University of Washington with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He continued his education at Auburn University where he earned his Masters of Business Administration. Scott used his degree as he worked in the sales and marketing fields and earned a Presidential Award as a result of his efforts. Scott's favorite times were spent traveling and going on adventures with his daughter, Anna. His fondest memories were of visiting college campuses with Anna as they imagined a future of possibilities. Scott will be remembered for his positive attitude and for how he made people laugh. He was the life of the party wherever he went and we will miss his smile and sense of humor.



Along with his father's ashes, Scott's ashes will be spread on top of Mount Meek in Juneau, AK. A memorial celebration for Scott will be scheduled once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Memorial contributions may be made to UW Medicine Medical Oncology Sarcoma Clinic Research Fund https://depts.washington.edu/oncology/

February 20, 1968 - May 26, 2020