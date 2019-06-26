Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Nance. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born August 20, 1955 in Yuba City, CA, and passed away on May 28, 2019 in Everett WA. He spent most of his working years as a heavy construction equipment operator in the Seattle area and several years in Alaska. He regularly attended Hope Foursquare church in Snohomish, WA. Scott was an avid fisherman and loved to be out on the water fishing and crabbing with his friends and family in his boat. He was loved by his family and always offered to help anyone he could, he will be missed. He is survived by his sister, Beverly Stjern and brother-in-law, Ron Stjern of Kennewick, WA; his nephews, Eric, Ron Jr. and David Stjern; his Aunt Delores and Uncle Bill Handley of Marysville, WA, and many cousins and Best friend, Dave Mueller. A memorial for Scott will be held at the Lake Stevens Senior Center on Soper Hill Rd, on July 6, 2019 at 11:30am.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 26, 2019

