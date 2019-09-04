October 24, 1962-August 30, 2019 Scott Norman Deatherage, 56, of Snohomish, died August 30, 2019 with family by his side in Everett, WA. Scott was born October 24, 1962, in Everett, WA, to Norman and Helen Deatherage. He attended Snohomish High School and remained in Snohomish most of his life. He worked at Shinoda Floral during high school and after he graduated. He then went on to work at Boeing for nearly 30 years. Scott married the love of his life, Jamille, in 1995, and they went on to have two children who Scott adored. He enjoyed cooking for his family and taking care of his kids as they grew up. He was an avid Seahawk fan, and he rarely missed a game. Scott is survived by his wife, Jamille; and his children, Trevor and Taylor; his sister, Karen Price and her family; his brother, Ralph Deatherage and his family; and many relatives and friends. Scott was an organ donor and the family has been comforted by the fact that his rare corneas were able to give the gift of sight to two individuals through SightLife. If you are not an organ donor, please consider becoming one in memory of Scott. The family would like to thank the staff on the 7th floor at Providence Hospital for their care and compassion. A memorial gathering will be held at Bauer Funeral Chapel in Snohomish, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 4, 2019