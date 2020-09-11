Scott Nicholas Schmitz, passed away at the age of 29 in early August 2020. He was born on May 16, 1991 in Everett to Nicholas and Debra (McCollum) Schmitz. Scott was known to follow the trail less traveled and spend weeks exploring western states off-the-grid in his van.

Scott was a 2009 graduate of Kamiak High School, and a 2016 graduate at Washington State University, where he received his mechanical engineering degree.

Scott was known for his passion with bicycles, motorcycles, off-roading, traveling to National parks, skiing, ambitious coding projects, and philanthropic spirit to volunteer. Scott also had an artistic side and loved to create art through painting and photography. He enjoyed finding delicious craft brews with friends throughout his travels.

Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents. He is survived by his mom, Debra, dad, Nicholas, his sisters, Nikki (Adam) and Kelli (Peter), brother Steve (Majdouline), his niece Madeline, nephew Finley, extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Sharing Wheels Community Bike Shop in Everett or gf.me/u/ywbp6h to raise money for a scholarship in his name at WSU.

May 16, 1991 - August 1, 2020