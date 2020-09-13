Scott Nicholas Schmitz, a loving son, younger brother, nephew, cousin, and uncle, passed away at 29 in early August 2020. Scott was known to follow the trail less traveled and spend weeks exploring western states off-the-grid in his van where he'd plot his next adventure or project.

Scott was born on May 16, 1991, in Everett to Nicholas and Debra (McCollum) Schmitz. He was a 2009 graduate of Kamiak High School and a 2016 graduate at Washington State University, where he received his mechanical engineering degree. Scott was the proud recipient of a Robert W. Finch Memorial and Michael R. Kessler Mechanical Engineering Scholarship from the Voiland College of Engineering at Washington State University. He was also on the President's Honor Roll, Vice President, and then President of the Formula Society of Automotive Engineers, going to the 2016 Formula SAE at Michigan International Speedway. Scott even landed his dream internship at Specialized Bicycle Components in Morgan Hill, California, where he built professional connections.

Scott had a mechanical aptitude for movement and functionality from an early age when he fell in love with racing toy cars, which extended into adulthood. He was determined to become an engineer, even repeating math classes for a better grade, to make his mark in the world. Scott was also known for his adoration of bicycles, motorcycles, off-roading in his Jeep and Subaru. Scott's passion expanded beyond mechanical, where he enjoyed traveling to National parks to camp and savor nature, skiing, ambitious coding projects, philanthropic spirit, and to donate whenever possible.

In his youth, Scott was heavily involved in Scouting, which helped kindle his passion for giving back. As an adult, he was on the board of Sharing Wheels Community Bike Shop, where Scott enjoyed volunteering, fundraising, and helping to improve bike shop operations. Additionally, Scott had an artistic side with a zeal for creating art through painting and photography. And in true PNW fashion, Scott frequented a good brewery whenever they offered a refreshing IPA.

Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents. He is survived by his mom, Debra, dad, Nicholas, his sisters, Nikki (Adam) and Kelli (Peter), brother Steve (Majdouline), his niece Madeline, nephew Finley, extended family, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Sharing Wheels Community Bike Shop in Everett or gf.me/u/ywbp6h to raise money for a scholarship in his name for WSU.

May 16, 1991 - August 1, 2020