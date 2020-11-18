1/1
Sean Kelley-Clarke
1985 - 2020
With great sadness we pass along the news that our son, brother, and uncle, Sean Kelley-Clarke, passed away on August 15 in Zhengzhou, China, following an accident.

Sean was born in Everett, WA on an icy morning December 10, 1985. He was a very large baby, and throughout his life was large in laughter, in energy, in caring and love. He graduated from Everett High School in 2004, and after participating in the Running Start program graduated from the University of Washington in 2006. Sean played the drums and had a passion for making movies, becoming the associate producer and an actor in a locally made movie. He spent many weekends assembling friends to make video shorts and generally enjoy one another's company.

Sean moved to Zhengzhou to take an English language teaching position, but stayed also because of the experience and the friends he made there from a dozen countries around the world. He excelled at connecting with preschoolers, elementary students and beyond, and formed strong bonds with his fellow teachers. Sean made friends easily as he traveled through the world, and was loved for his honesty, gentleness, great wit and humor. He is mourned by everyone whose path he crossed.

Sean is survived by his parents Paula Kelley-Clarke and Jeff Clarke, sister Brenna Kelley-Clarke, brother-in-law Kiran Chitluri, nieces Lena and Faye, and countless family members and friends. For all, every day is lonelier without him.

A virtual Celebration of Life will be held on December 5th at 4:00 PM (PST). The link may be found here:

https://www.virtualmemorialgatherings.com/memorial-services/sean-devin-kelley-clarke

Donations in Sean's name may be made to the Everett Public Library Endowment in Honor of Mark Nesse. A link to that site is: https://cfsc.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1107

December 10, 1985 - August 15, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
