Sean William McKeon Sept. 26, 1978 - Oct. 21, 2019 Sean William McKeon, 41, of Portland, OR passed away on 21 October 2019 after a brief hospitalization. He was surrounded by family and loved ones when he passed. Sean was born 26 September 1978 in Zaragoza, Spain when his father was stationed there with the USAF. He lived in Spain, California, and Washington. Sean was the son of Bill and Glenice McKeon of Marysville, WA. He graduated from Marysville-Pilchuck High School in 1996. He then studied computer science/ programming and graduated from Henry Cogswell College in Everett, WA in 2002. Sean had many talents and hobbies, but he mostly loved to cook, and he was an excellent chef who delighted in sharing delicious food with friends and loved ones. He was a very skilled computer programmer and often called computers his "religion". He was smart, kind, funny, and generous. He had a special twinkling smile and an infectious laugh that will live on in the memory of all who loved him. Goodbye Sean, you will be missed by many, and thank you for touching our lives with your bright spirit. Sean is survived by his parents; his sister, Kira Hollerman; his sister-in-law, Liz Hollerman; his fiancée and life partner, Eva Biddle; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and many friends. Sean was an organ donor. His family and friends are grieving privately and no formal services are planned.



